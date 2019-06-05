Chef Diego from Taco Guild shares a yummy recipe for shrimp stuffed with chorizo.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound of shrimp, 26-30 count
• 1 pound of chorizo
• 1 red onion, chopped fine
• 1 garlic clove, chopped fine
• 4 Roma tomatoes, chopped fine
• 2 lemons juiced, to get 1/4 cup
• ½ habanero, minced
• 1 tablespoon of steak seasoning
• 6 ounces of unsalted butter
• 1 bunch of cilantro, chopped fine
• 1 cup white wine
• 3 ounces of Manchego cheese, shredded
INSTRUCTIONS
Clean and peel shrimp. Make a cut down the back to butterfly the shrimp. Take 1 ounce of chorizo and make into a ball and press it into sliced opening of the shrimp. Repeat with all the shrimp. Set aside for cooking.
Place the shrimp carefully on a sheet pan. Preheat the oven at 350 degrees. Drizzle with olive oil or butter. Bake the shrimp for about 5-7 minutes.
While the shrimp are in the oven, heat a saute pan to medium heat. Place the onions and garlic in the pan. Saute 3-5 minutes.
Add the tomatoes and saute for a minute or so at high heat. Then add the juice from the lemons and add the whole lemons to the pan as well.
Add the habanero, steak seasoning and reduce until the lemon juice is almost gone. Add the wine and reduce again. When the wine is almost gone, turn off the heat, add the butter and cilantro and keep stirring until the sauce comes together.
Remove the shrimp from the oven and place them in a serving dish. Pour the tomato wine sauce on top making sure it covers all the shrimp. Top with shredded Manchego cheese.
