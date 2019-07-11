Owner and Chef Lori Hashimoto from Hana Japanese Eatery shares a recipe for steam dumplings.
INGREDIENTS
• 35 Gyoza skins (won ton wrappers)
• 5 ounces of ground pork
• 6 pieces of shrimp (21/25 tiger shrimp)
• 2 teaspoons of ginger root (minced)
• 3 garlic cloves (minced)
• 3 ounces of bamboo shoots (minced)
• 2 shiitake mushrooms (fresh, minced, no stem)
• 3 tablespoon of soy sauce
• 3 tablespoons of sake
• 2 teaspoons of sugar
• 2 teaspoons of sesame oil
• 1 pinch of salt
• 1/2 teaspoon of pepper
• 4 tablespoons of dashi
• 3 1/2 tablespoons of corn starch
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine all ingredients together except the dumpling wrappers. Mix thoroughly to create a uniform mix.
Place about 2 teaspoons of filling on each dumpling wrapper and form into a dumpling by using both your index and thumb with both hands.
It may be easier to place the dumpling on the table to form its shape. The top (protein filling) should be exposed. The shape of the dumpling should be taller than wider, to prevent under cooking.
Heat your steamer on medium-high heat and place shumai into the steamer covered for 15 minutes. Make sure the dumplings do not touch each other as the wrappers will tear when pulling them apart.
Shumai can be served with Japanese or Chinese hot yellow and soy sauce mixed together.
Left overs may be frozen prior to cooking to enjoy later.
