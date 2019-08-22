Chef Danielle from the Breadfruit and Rum Bar shares a recipe for white fish cod with delicious flavor for a great dinner plate.
INGREDIENTS
for ginger lime marinade
• 1/2 cup of ginger minced
• 1/4 cup of honey
• 1 cup of apple cider vinegar
• 1/2 a teaspoon of salt
• 1 teaspoon of garlic powder
• 1 teaspoon of onion powder
• 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper finely ground
• 1/2 cup of lime juice
• 1/4 cup plus 2 Tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil
for coconut curry sauce
• 3 cups of coconut milk
• 1/4 cup of ginger root minced
• 1/4 cup of pimento finely ground
• 1 teaspoon of salt
• 1 teaspoon of black pepper
• 2 tablespoons of Caribbean curry powder
for fish
•4 pieces of 4-6 ounces of Black cod
INSTRUCTIONS
for ginger lime marinade
Mix all ingredients
for coconut curry sauce
Mix all ingredients
for white fish cod
Place Black Cod fillets in Ginger Lime Marinade.
Refrigerate covered for 15 minutes.
Remove fish from marinade.
In a cast iron skillet on medium heat, add 2 tablespoons of olive oil.
Press skin side of fish down into oil. Hold down with light pressure for 2-3 minutes until fish skin is crispy.
Flip fish over.
Let cook for about 5 minutes depending on thickness of fillet.
Internal temperature should be 130 degrees when ready.
Top with coconut curry sauce.