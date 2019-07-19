Chef AJ from Tocaya Organica shares a recipe for a wonderful summer salad.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 ounces of red watermelon, cut up
• 2 ounces of yellow watermelon, cut up
• 4 ounces of heirloom tomatoes, cut in half
• 2 ounces of mixed cherry tomatoes, cut in half
• 1 ounce of red onion, sliced
• 3 ounces of cucumbers, cut in 1/4 slices
• 2 ounces of kale
• 2 ounces of prep herb mix
• 12 ounces of dairy cheese, cotija
• 1 ounce of lemon juice
• 1 1/2 teaspoon of hemp hearts, seeds
• 1 pinch of salt
• 3 ounces of shrimp
INSTRUCTIONS
Place 2 1/2 ounces of each yellow and red watermelon into a medium mixing bowl.
Add 4 ounces of the heirloom tomatoes and 2 ounces of mixed cherry tomatoes into the mixing bowl.
Next, add the 3 ounces of cucumbers and red onions.
Next, add the 2 ounces of kale and the 2 ounces of herb mix and half of the cotija cheese.
Add shrimp and drizzle 1 ounce of lemon vinaigrette into the bowl and toss all together with hands to fully incorporate.
To plate, lift salad out of mixing bowl using hand and place in a large bowl mounding to achieve maximum height.
Garnish with cotija cheese and 1/2 teaspoon of hemp seeds.
