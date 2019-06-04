Chef Phil the Grill from Trapp Haus shares a recipe for a refreshing cool drink that will cool down those summer nights.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 (1-inch thick) watermelon slices, plus small pieces for garnish
• Vegetable oil
• Salt
• 1 cup of water
• 4 ounces of Blanco tequila
• 1 ounce of Jalapeno Infused Simple Syrup, recipe follows
• 1 lime, juiced
• 1 ounce of watermelon schnapps
• Whole jalapeno peppers, for garnish
• Jalapeno Infused Simple Syrup: 1 cup of water, 1 cup of sugar & 1 small jalapeno pepper sliced in 1/2
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat the grill to high.
Lightly brush the watermelon slices with vegetable oil and season with salt. Arrange on the grill and grill until you have visible grill marks on both sides.
Remove the rind and chop the flesh into large chunks. Add the watermelon flesh to a blender, along with 1 cup of water and blend until liquefied.
Strain the juice, through a fine strainer, into a bowl. Discard the pulp and reserve watermelon juice.
In a large bowl or glass pitcher, combine the tequila, simple syrup, lime juice and watermelon schnapps. Add the grilled watermelon juice and stir.
Pour into serving glasses and garnish with reserved slices of grilled watermelon and a jalapeno pepper.
