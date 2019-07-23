Chef Jennifer of the Market Restaurant & Bar shares a recipe for a fresh and tasty ceviche.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 tablespoon of fresh cilantro, thinly sliced, plus extra for garnish
• 1/2 tablespoon of chives, cut 1/2-inch lengthwise
• 1/2 tablespoon of thinly sliced basil
• 3 tablespoons of finely sliced shallots
• 1 tablespoon of shaved garlic
• 1/2 tablespoon of extra virgin olive oil
• 1 1/2 tablespoon of organic blue agave
• 2 lime, juiced (about 1/4 cup), plus extra slices for garnish
• 1 tablespoon of diced fresno chili
• 3 cups of seedless watermelon, 1/2-inch diced
• 3 cups of quartered heirloom cherry tomatoes
• Salt and pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
In a large mixing bowl, add the cubed watermelon and quartered tomatoes.
Put in the cilantro, chives, basil, garlic, chili, olive oil and blue agave.
Toss until thoroughly mixed, then mix in the salt and pepper to taste.
Serve chilled in individual bowls or as centerpiece for chips plate.
