Chef Barbara from the Les Gourmettes Cooking School shares a recipe for a fresh summer salad.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice
• 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar
• 1/2 teaspoon of salt
• 2 tablespoons of olive oil
• 3 cups of cubed seeded watermelon, drained
• 6 cups of baby arugula
• 1/4 cup of toasted pine nuts
• 1/3 cup of crumbled feta cheese
• Sea salt and crushed black pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
In a large bowl, whisk together the lemon juice, vinegar and salt. In a slow steady stream, whisk in the olive oil.
Add the watermelon and pine nuts to the dressing. Just before serving, toss in the arugula and sprinkle with cheese; season with salt and pepper.
