Author and Chef Barbara Pool Fenzl shares an easy recipe for a tasty watermelon salad.

INGREDIENTS

• 1 teaspoon of fresh lemon juice

• 1 tablespoon of red wine vinegar

• 2 tablespoons of olive oil

• 3 cups cubed seeded watermelon, drained

• 6 cups of baby arugula

• 1/4 cup of toasted pine nuts

• 1/3 cup of crumbled feta cheese

• Sea salt and crushed black pepper to taste

INSTRUCTIONS

In a large bowl, toss whisk together the lemon juice, vinegar and salt. In a slow steady stream, whisk in the olive oil.

Add the watermelon and pine nuts to the dressing. Just before serving toss in the arugula and sprinkle with cheese; season with salt and pepper.

