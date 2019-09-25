Chef John from The Harvest Restaurant at the Castle Hot Springs shares a recipe for a yummy chicken salad sandwich.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 - chicken breast (boneless, skinless)
• 32 ounces of chicken stock
• 1/4 cup of white wine, dry
• 1/2 a lemon half, seeds removed
• 1 clove of garlic, large (smashed)
• 1 sprig of rosemary, 3-4”
• 3 sprigs of thyme, 3-4”
• 1/2 tablespoon of black pepper corns
• 1 tablespoon of sea salt
• 1- apple, granny smith (washed, ¼” dice)
• 2 stalks of celery (washed, ¼” dice)
• 1 cup of red grapes, halved
• 1 cup of walnuts, toasted (rough chop)
• 1/4 cup of greek yogurt, plain
• 1/4 cup of mayonnaise
• 1/2 tablespoon of sherry Vinegar
• 1 teaspoon of sea salt
• 1/2 teaspoon of black pepper, fresh ground
• 1 loaf of wheat bread, toasted (substitute large lettuce leaf)
INSTRUCTIONS
In a medium pot cover chicken breast with stock, white wine, lemon, garlic, rosemary, thyme, pepper corns, and salt.
Bring the liquid to a boil on medium-high heat, reduce the heat to simmer and cook chicken until meat thermometer registers 170 degrees in center of the breast (approx. 15-20 minutes).
Carefully remove chicken with tongs and cool in fridge. Once cooled, shred chicken and set aside.
In a medium mixing bowl combine chicken, apple, celery, grapes, walnuts, yogurt, mayonnaise, sherry vinegar, salt and pepper.
Gently toss ingredients to combine.
Spread chicken salad on toasted whole wheat bread or wrap in large lettuce leaf.
Serve alongside Greenhouse Cucumber Salad.