Waldorf Chicken Salad Sandwich with Greenhouse Cucumber Salad
Yield: 3-4 Servings
1 each Chicken breast (boneless, skinless)
32 oz. Chicken stock
¼ cup White wine, dry
½ each Lemon half, seeds removed
1 clove Garlic, large (smashed)
1 sprig, 3-4” Rosemary
3 sprigs, 3-4” Thyme
½ Tbsp. Black pepper corns
1 Tbsp. Sea Salt
1 each Apple, granny smith (washed, ¼” dice)
2 stalks Celery (washed, ¼” dice)
1 cup Red grapes, halved
1 cup Walnuts, toasted (rough chop)
¼ cup Greek yogurt, plain
¼ cup Mayonnaise
½ Tbsp. Sherry Vinegar
1 tsp. Sea salt
½ tsp. Black pepper, fresh ground
1 loaf Wheat bread, toasted (substitute large lettuce leaf)
Procedure:
1. In a medium pot cover chicken breast with stock, white wine, lemon, garlic, rosemary, thyme, pepper corns, and salt. Bring the liquid to a boil on medium-high heat, reduce the heat to simmer and cook chicken until meat thermometer registers 170 degrees in center of the breast (approx. 15-20 minutes). Carefully remove chicken with tongs and cool in fridge. Once cooled, shred chicken and set aside.
2. In a medium mixing bowl combine chicken, apple, celery, grapes, walnuts, yogurt, mayonnaise, sherry vinegar, salt and pepper. Gently toss ingredients to combine.
3. Spread chicken salad on toasted whole wheat bread or wrap in large lettuce leaf. Serve alongside Greenhouse Cucumber Salad.
Greenhouse Cucumber Salad
Yield: 3-4 Servings
1 each Cucumber, organic (peeled and sliced in thinly sliced)
¼ cup Red onion (thinly sliced)
1 Tbs. Dill (minced)
1 Tbs. Cilantro (minced)
½ Tbs. Lemon zest
1 Tbs. Rice vinegar, seasoned
1 Tbs. Olive oil
½ tsp. Sea salt
¼ tsp. Black pepper, fresh ground
Procedure:
1. In a medium mixing bowl combine cucumber, onion, dill, cilantro, lemon zest, rice wine vinegar, oil, salt and pepper. Gently toss to combine.
