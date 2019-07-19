Chef AJ from Tocaya Organica shares a recipe for a refreshing drink that the whole family can enjoy.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 ounce of lime juice
• 1 ounce of agave nectar
• 1 cup of mint
• 1/4 cup of red watermelon
INSTRUCTIONS
Place 4 chunks of watermelon and 6 mint leaves in small mixing tin.
Jigger all ingredients in small mixing tin.
Add ice to bucket glass.
Add ice to small mixing tin.
Shake and strain over ice into bucket glass.
Garnish with mint spring.
Add straw and serve.
