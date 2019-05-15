Chef Lori Hashimoto from Hana Japanese Eatery shares a recipe for imperial rolls, Cha Gio.
INGREDIENTS
• 6 ounces of ground pork
• 2 ounces of small shrimp minced
• 1 ounce of crab meat coarsely chopped
• Some shredded carrots
• 1 ounce of mung bean noodles/cellophane noodles/glass noodles - soaked in hot water for 30 minutes or until they turn very soft
• 1 clove garlic, minced
• 1 shallot, minced
• 3 big dashes of ground black pepper
• 1 teaspoon of fish sauce
• Salt to taste
• 1 small egg lightly beaten (use only half)
• Vietnamese rice paper
INSTRUCTIONS
Chop the soaked mung bean noodles into shorter threads.
In a bowl, mix the ingredients together to form a sticky filling.
To roll the cha gio, place a piece of rice paper on a clean, wet kitchen towel.
Dip your fingers in a bowl of warm water and run them all over the entire rice paper to soften it.
Place 1 heaped tablespoon of filling on the moist rice paper, fold the rice paper over the filling, tuck in the sides, then roll to form a cylinder about 3 inches long.
Heat oil over medium heat in a wok or a large frying pan.
When the oil is smoking, gently put in a few cha gio in the oil. Fry them slowly until they turn golden brown.
Dish out and drain the excess oil by lining them over some paper towels.
Serve immediately with nuoc cham or roll it up with a fresh lettuce leaf and some aromatic herbs and then dip into the nuoc cham.
Enjoy!
