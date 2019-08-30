Owner and Chef Eugenia Theodosopoulos of Essence Bakery shares an easy recipe on how to make delicious chocolate pots de creme.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 cup of whole milk
• 1 cup of heavy cream
• 3 tablespoons of sugar
• pinch of salt
• 5 egg yolks
• 1 whole egg
• 1 teaspoon of vanilla
• 1 cup of dark chocolate cups or finely chopped chocolate - at least 65% cacao
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 300 degrees.
In saucepan, combine milk, cream, pinch of salt and vanilla. Bring to boil and add chocolate chips. Stir gently to combine and melt chocolate.
In mixing bowl, combine yolks, egg and sugar. Slowly add melted chocolate and milk mixture.
Allow to sit for 10 minutes.
Pour chocolate mixture into 6 ramekins. Alternative is to pour into one soufflé’s type dish or into prepared sugar crust shells or small glass ovenproof containers.
Place chocolate filled ramekins into baking dish or lasagna dish, fill 1/2 way up with boiling water.
Place baking dish with boiling water and containers into oven.
Bake pots de creme slowly at 300 until just set through middle when slightly shaken.
Remove chocolate from water and allow to cool for 15 minutes.
Place in fridge until chilled through.
Mixture can be prepared 1 day ahead and baked the following day.
Serves 6 or more.
Decorate with powdered sugar, whipped cream or cookies.