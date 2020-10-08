Registered Dietitian Jamie Miller from The Village Health Clubs shares a tasty and healthy recipe for energy bites.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 cups old fashioned oats
• 1/4 cup oat flour
• 1/4 cup almond flour (or additional oats)
• 1 tablespoon of instant coffee
• 1/2 cup sweetener of choice (that measures like sugar)
• 1/4 teaspoon of salt
• 1/2 cup nut butter (peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter, etc)
• 1/4 cup maple syrup or honey
• 2 teaspoon of vanilla extract
• 2-3 tablespoons of water
INSTRUCTIONS
Place dry ingredients in a medium bowl, and stir until well combined.
Add nut butter, maple syrup or honey, and vanilla extract, and 2 tablespoons of water.
Stir to combine, and add 1 additional tablespoons of water if batter is too dry to come together and form into balls.
Shape into 12 (1-inch diameter) balls. Store in the refrigerator or freezer.