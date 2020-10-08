Registered Dietitian Jamie Miller from The Village Health Clubs shares a tasty and healthy recipe for energy bites.

INGREDIENTS

• 2 cups old fashioned oats

• 1/4 cup oat flour

• 1/4 cup almond flour (or additional oats)

• 1 tablespoon of instant coffee

• 1/2 cup sweetener of choice (that measures like sugar)

• 1/4 teaspoon of salt

• 1/2 cup nut butter (peanut butter, almond butter, cashew butter, etc)

• 1/4 cup maple syrup or honey

• 2 teaspoon of vanilla extract

• 2-3 tablespoons of water

INSTRUCTIONS

Place dry ingredients in a medium bowl, and stir until well combined.

Add nut butter, maple syrup or honey, and vanilla extract, and  2 tablespoons  of water.

Stir to combine, and add 1 additional tablespoons of water if batter is too dry to come together and form into balls.

Shape into 12 (1-inch diameter) balls. Store in the refrigerator or freezer.

