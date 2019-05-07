Chef Charles Wiley of Hearth '61 at Mountain Shadows Resort, shares a delicious recipe for a Cauliflower Mac & Cheese.
INGREDIENTS
Yield:6-8 servings
• ½ pound of Penne
• 1 Cauliflower head cut into small flowerets (1-1/2lb. head will yield 12oz. flowerets)
• 1-1/2 cups of Sour cream
• 2 teaspoons of Dijon mustard
• Pinch of Nutmeg
• 3 dashes of Tabasco
• 6 ounces of Gruyere cheese grated (approximately 2 cups)
• ½ wheel of Boursin cheese
• 1 Egg, beaten
• ¼ cup of Parmesan cheese
• 2 cups of Fresh breadcrumbs
• ¼ cup of Butter, melted
• 1 Tablespoon of Paprika
• ¼ cup of Parsley, chopped
• 4 large Roma tomatoes sliced
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the penne and cook until almost al dente (a little firm to the bite).
Add the cauliflower and finish cooking until both the penne and cauliflower are done. Drain.
Add the sour cream to the pot the pasta was cooked in. Add the mustard, nutmeg and tabasco; stir.
Add the pasta / cauliflower mixture and cook over low heat until thick and creamy. Fold in both cheeses and remove from the heat. Mix in the egg.
Transfer to a buttered 9” x 13” Pyrex casserole dish.
In a large mixing bowl, combine the bread crumbs, butter, paprika and parsley, stir to incorporate and spread over the cauliflower / pasta mixture.
Top with the sliced tomatoes.
Bake 20-30 minutes until the edges are bubbling and browned.
