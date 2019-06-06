Chef Lori from Hana Japanese Eatery shares a easy recipe for a tasty appetizer.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound of ground chicken
• 1 ounce of Mirin
• 1 ounce of Sake
• 2 tablespoon of Potato starch
• 3 tablespoons of Ginger (grated and chopped)
• 1/2 Yellow onion (medium, diced small)
• 1/2 stalk Green onion (finely cut)
• 1 Carrot (large, diced small)
• 2 Shiitake mushrooms (finely minced)
• 1 egg
• 2 tablespoons of Mushroom dashi (Asian mushroom soup stock)
Yakitori Sauce
• 1/2 cup of Soy sauce
• 1/2 cup of Mirin
• 1/4 cup of Sake
• 1/4 cup of Water
• 2 tablespoons of Sugar
• 2 Garlic cloves (smashed)
• 1 Ginger (2-inch skin on, smashed)
• 1 stalk Green onion (cut into 1/3)
• Bamboo skewers 12
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine all ingredients for the Yakitori sauce in a medium sauce pan on medium high heat. Bring sauce to a boil and reduce heat to a low simmer. Simmer for 20 min and remove from heat. Strain and set aside.
Add all the other ingredients to the ground chicken. Mix by hand until all ingredients are thoroughly mixed through. Form teaspoon size balls by rolling in your palms and set aside.
Make sure your bamboo steamer is hot and the water is boiling. Place 6-8 balls on wax or parchment paper inside the steamer. Cover and cook for 10-12 minutes.
Once cooked remove from steamer and skewer. Dip in the Yakitori sauce and serve.
Enjoy!
