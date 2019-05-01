Chef Christopher Gross from Wrigley Mansion/Geordie's, shares a delicious way to prepare chicken for a wonderful meal.
INGREDIENTS
Yield: 4 servings
• 2 boneless, skinless chicken breasts
• 3 large eggs, beaten
• ½ cup of all-purpose flour
• Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
• 1 cup of instant potato flakes
• ¼ cup grated Parmesan
• 2 Tablespoons of butter
• 2 Tablespoons of olive oil
• Arugula, for serving
• 1 medium lemon, juice and zest
• 2 sheets of waxed paper
INSTRUCTIONS
Butterfly each chicken breast and put the cutlets between 2 sheets of waxed paper. Using the smooth side of a mallet, pound them until they are thin.
In a bowl, beat the eggs with salt and pepper and set aside. In another bowl, place the flour and in a third bowl place the instant potato mix with grated Parmesan.
Salt and pepper both sides of the chicken pieces, then dredge them one at a time into each bowl in the following order: flour, eggs and potato flakes.
Do this for each chicken piece. Place on a dish until ready to cook.
Heat the butter and olive oil in a skillet over medium-low heat. When it is melted and hot, add the chicken, cook each side by flipping once, until the breading is golden brown and the chicken is cooked.
To serve, place one piece of cooked chicken on each plate. Top generously with arugula mixed with a little lemon juice. Sprinkle with salt and lemon zest on top of the salad.
Enjoy!
