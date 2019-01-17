Truffled Bluefin Carpaccio, parmesan, wasabi truffle soy, arugula
3oz Sliced Thinly Bluefin Tuna
-Wasabi Truffle Soy
3 Tbsp. Soy Sauce
2 Tbsp. Olive Oil
1 tsp Truffle Oil
1 tsp Wasabi
1/8 tsp Black Pepper
Micro Arugula(Wild Arugula ok to substitute)
Parmesan Cheese
Sweet Soy Sake Braised Short Rib
Brussel sprouts chip, sweet potato, Arizona citrus
1 Pound Beef Short Rib
1 Onion Diced
1 Carrot Peeled and rough Diced
1 Celery Stalk Chopped
3 Cloves Garlic
3 Pieces Star Anise
1 Cup Soy Sauce
2 Cups Water
1/4 Cup Sugar
1/2 Cup Sake
In a pan, sear short rib till caramelized on all sides. Remove meat, and pour of excess oil. Add veg and anise and sauté till fragrant. Add sugar till, and sake and burn off alcohol. Add soy and water and put into oven for 3 hours at 350.
Brussels Sprouts Chips
Clean Brussels Sprouts into Leaves. In a sauce pan heat 1 cup of oil. Place leaves in and stir constantly till crispy and golden. season with salt
Sweet Potato Puree
2 ea. Red Garnet Potato
1/4 Pound Unsalted Butter
1 cup Cream
Boil Sweet Potatoes in water till fork tender. Strain and add to Food Processor. Add Cream and Butter and Puree till smooth. Season with Salt, cinnamon, clove, and star anise.
