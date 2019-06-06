Chef Christopher from The Collins shares an easy recipe to make some fabulous cheese toast.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 Focaccia pieces cut in half (4.5”x 3”)
• 4 tablespoons of melted butter
• 1 cup of gruyere (shredded) 2.5 oz
• 1/2 cup of mozzarella (shredded)
• 1/2 cup of Asadero cheese (shredded)
• 2 tablespoons of garlic powder
• 1 tablespoon of granulated onion
• 1/2 tablespoon of paprika (not smoked)
• 1/4 tablespoon of kosher salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut in half and butter all sides of all focaccia.
Mix all other remaining ingredients together.
Place each focaccia on parchment-lined baking sheet, cut side up.
Top focaccia with a half cup of the cheese mixture.
Bake at 350 high for 6-7 minutes or until golden brown and bubbly.
