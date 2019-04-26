Tostones are twice-fried plantain slices commonly found in Latin American cuisine and Caribbean cuisine.
INGREDIENTS
Yield: 14 -16 pieces
Shelf life: 7 days
• 1 green plantain
• 1 cup of canola oil
• 1 Tbsp of salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut off top and bottom of Green Plantain.
Make a cut through the peel lengthwise.
Remove peel with knife or pull away with fingers.
Cut into ¼ inch medallions.
In a small sauce pot, bring canola oil to 350 degrees.
Place green plantain slices into oil.
Fry for 1 minute.
Remove from oil.
Gently smash each medallion.
Fry again for 1 minute.
Remove form oil.
Sprinkle with Salt.
