Owner and Chef Lori Hashimoto from Hana Japanese Eatery shares an easy recipe for delicious teriyaki chicken.
INGREDIENTS
• 1- 8-ounce chicken breast cut bite size pieces
• 1 teaspoon of cooking oil
• 1 cup of all-purpose flour
for teriyaki sauce
• 3 ounces of soy sauce
• 3 ounces of mirin
• 6 ounces of water
• 2 ounces of sugar
• Garlic and ginger optional
INSTRUCTIONS
Heat a medium size fry pan on med-high heat.
Take chicken breast pieces and dip into all purpose flour to lightly coat.
Put cooking oil into frying pan and place chicken pieces into the pan.
Cook until golden brown.
Turn heat to low.
Combine teriyaki sauce ingredients into a medium saucepan and heat to boiling.
Slowing mix in water and starch mixture lower heat until sauce thickens.
Pour desired amount of sauce onto chicken in the frying pan and lightly toss.