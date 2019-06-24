Owner and Chef Perry of Queen Creek Olive Mill shares a recipe full of zesty flavors for a summer favorite.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 1/2 pounds of deboned chicken thighs, skin-on
For marinade
• 3 tablespoons of Queen Creek Olive Mill Mexican Lime Olive Oil
• 3 teaspoons of Queen Creek Olive Mill Jalapeno Olive Oil
• 4 teaspoons of Queen Creek Olive Mill Tequila Cask White Balsamic Vinegar, more for finishing.
• Zest of one lime
• 1/2 teaspoon of Mexican oregano
• 1/2 teaspoon of paprika
• 3 cloves garlic minced
• 1/2 teaspoon of salt or more to taste
• Lime wedges and chopped cilantro as garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
Whisk all the marinade ingredients together in a big bowl, mix well. Add the chicken into the marinade, stir to coat well.
Marinate for at least 15 minutes but it's best if you marinate for 2 hours.
Place the chicken in a single layer in a roasting pan lined with parchment paper and slide it into the oven.
Roast for 30 to 40 minutes, turning the chicken pieces over once or twice and brushing with any left-over marinade until the skin is golden brown and crisp, and the internal temperature of the meat is 160 to 165 degrees.
Transfer the chicken to a serving platter, drizzle with more Tequila Cask White Balsamic and garnish with lime wedges and cilantro. Serve immediately.
