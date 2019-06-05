Chef Diego from Taco Guild shares a recipe for a fresh beet salad full of wonderful flavors.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 Red beets, peeled and cut into wedges
• 2 Golden beets, peeled and cut in wedges
• 2 ounces of olive oil
• 2 tablespoons of blackening seasoning
• 1 mango, peeled and diced
• 1 tablespoon of achiote paste
• 1 teaspoon of shallot fine chopped
• 1 teaspoon of garlic, fine chopped
• 2 ounces of agave syrup
• Salt and pepper
• 1 cup of olive oil
• 2 blood oranges, peeled and cut in wedges
• 4 ounces of goat cheese
• 2 heads of kale
• 1 teaspoon of mixed herbs (rosemary, mint, basil, cilantro), finely chopped
• fennel bulb, finely sliced or shaved on a madoline
INSTRUCTIONS
Making the dressing: In a blender place the mango, achiote paste, shallots, garlic and agave syrup. Blend, very slowly add 1 cup of olive oil, taste for salt and pepper.
Roast beets: Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Place the peeled and cut beets in a mixing bowl, add 2 ounces of olive oil and the blackening seasoning. Mix well, place on a baking sheet and bake for 15 minutes or until fork tender. Allow to cool.
Grill sliced blood oranges. If you don’t have a grill you can use a sauté pan. The key is to sear and caramelized at a high temperature.
Place the goat cheese in a mixing bowl add the herbs and mix well.
Wash the kale carefully and remove the stems. Julienne the leaves (cut into thin strips).
Place the kale in a mixing bowl, add the sliced fennel and the dressing (save 2 ounces of the dressing) mix well while massaging the kale.
Place in the center of the plate. Add the beets around the kale and the orange one at the time. Drizzle the rest of the dressing on top the entire salad and place the cheese on top for garnish.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.