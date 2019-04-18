Chef Rich Hinojosa shares recipe for Swordfish Tacos with Pickled Veggies along with an Avocado Puree
INGREDIENTS
Swordfish - Serves 4
• 1 pound of Swordfish loin, cut into 1.25 ounces of strips
• 2 tbsp canola oil
• Salt
• White pepper
• Cayenne pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Season the strips of swordfish with salt, white pepper and cayenne, then sear in a hot pan with the canola oil.
Turn the fish on all four sides and cook until the fish is medium, about 30 sec on each side.
Place the fish on warm tortilla, place a little avocado puree on the tortilla.
In a small bowl, mix the pickled fennel, red onion, the shaved radish, orange segments and jalapeño.
Top the fish with the vegetable mixture and a sprig of cilantro.
INGREDIENTS
Pickled Vegetables - make the night before
• 1 cup of hot water
• 1/2 cup of rice wine vinegar
• 1 teaspoon of kosher salt
• 1/4 cup sugar
• 1 bulb of fennel, shaved into long strips
• 1/2 red onion, cut into thin strips
• 1 jalapeno, seeded and sliced into half circles
• 1 orange, peeled and cut into segments
• 2 radishes, shaved thin and held in cold water
• Springs of cilantro for garnish
• Corn or Flour tortillas
INSTRUCTIONS
Whisk together in VERY hot water, salt and sugar until they dissolve. Add in the vinegar, put into an ice bath to cool.
Place the fennel and onions in their own individual jars or sealable containers, and when the pickling liquid is cool, cover each vegetable container with pickling liquid.
Close lid and let it sit overnight.
INGREDIENTS
Avocado Puree
• 3 avocados, ripe
• 2 ounces of fresh lime juice
• 1-4 ounces of cold water
• tsp kosher salt
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut each avocado in half, remove the pit and discard.
Then cut into cubes and remove from the skin, scoop into a blender.
Add the lime juice, a pinch of salt and about one ounce of water.
Blend on low, working your way up to high. Stop and scrap the sides of the blender to make sure all the avocado is blending evenly.
Taste and re season, add more water if necessary-the consistency should be like pudding.
Cover the puree with plastic and hold cold in your refrigerator.
Enjoy!
