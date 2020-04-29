Owner and Chef Maggie Norris from Whisked Away Cooking School shares a wonderful recipe for swiss chard with potato frittata.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 tablespoons olive oil, divided
• 5 ounces Italian sausage, removed from casings (I use Trader Joe’s Mild Italian Chicken Sausage)
• 1 yukon gold potato, cut into 1/2” pieces
• 1/2 bunch Swiss chard, stems removed and cut into small pieces
• 1 glove garlic, minced
• 2 scallions, sliced
• 10 eggs
• 1 cup shredded fontina cheese
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• Freshly ground black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees.
Heat a large (10”) cast iron skillet (or other ovenproof skillet), over medium high heat.
Add oil and heat.
Add chicken sausage and cook until browned and cooked all the way through.
Remove from pan and transfer to a small bowl.
In the same skillet over medium high heat, add remaining 2 tablespoons of oil.
After oil is hot, add potatoes, browning on all sides.
Once the potatoes have browned, turn the heat down to medium and continue to cook, stirring, until potatoes have cooked through.
Add the Swiss chard, garlic and scallions to the pan, stirring occasionally, until the Swiss chard has wilted and the garlic and scallions have softened.
In a medium bowl, whisk eggs.
Add the fontina and salt.
Stir to combine.
Once the Swiss chard has wilted, add the sausage back to the pan.
Add the egg/fontina mixture to the pan and stir all of the ingredients together.
Transfer the pan to the oven and cook for 15 minutes or until the frittata is puffed and cooked through.
Slice and serve.