Okinawan Sweet Potatoes & Cauliflower with
Fire Roasted Peppers
Yield: 6 servings
2-3 each Okinawan sweet potato (about 2 lb.), scrubbed well and cut into 3/4” cubes (will yield about 5 cups)
1 small head Cauliflower, cut into florets
1 tsp Coriander, freshly toasted and ground
3 Tbsp Olive oil
To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 recipe Fire Roasted Peppers (recipe follows)
1/3 cup Pinenuts, toasted
2 Tbsp Parsley, chopped
1. Pre-heat oven to 475 degrees. Place a large roasting pan in the oven for 20 minutes or so until very hot.
2. In a large mixing bowl, combine the sweet potato, cauliflower and coriander. Add the olive oil; season with salt and pepper and toss to coat.
3. Pour the sweet potato and cauliflower into the hot roasting pan and stir. Place back in the oven and roast until potatoes are cooked through, stirring occasionally; about 25-30 minutes.
4. Remove potatoes from the oven when they are tender, check for seasoning and transfer to a serving platter. Top with the Fire Roasted Peppers and sprinkle with the pine nuts and parsley.
• Serve with Tenderloin of Beef and Creamy Horseradish
Fire Roasted Peppers
2 each Red bell pepper, roasted, peeled & cut in strips
2 each Yellow bell pepper, roasted, peeled & cut in strips
2 Tbsp Cilantro
2 tsp Honey
2 tsp Apple cider vinegar
To taste Kosher salt
1. Combine the peppers and chile in a small mixing bowl. Stir in the cilantro, honey and vinegar; season to taste with salt.
Roasted Beef Tenderloin with
Creamy Horseradish Cream
Yields: 6 servings
2 lb Beef tenderloin, center cut
To taste Kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
1 recipe Creamy Horseradish (recipe follows)
1. Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees. Pat the tenderloin dry and tie at 3 inch intervals with butcher’s twine; season liberally with salt and pepper. Heat a sauté pan that is large enough to hold the beef over high heat. When hot, add the oil. Brown the meat very well on all sides and transfer to a roasting pan fitted with a rack.
2. Place the beef in the pre-heated oven and roast until an instant read thermometer registers 120 degrees (for medium rare); about 25 to 30 minutes. Remove from the oven and transfer beef to a cutting board.
4. Allow to “rest” at least 10-15 minutes (temperature of the meat will continue to rise slightly; what is called “carry over cooking”). Discard string before carving.
Creamy Horseradish
Yield: approx. 1-1/2 cup
1 cup Heavy cream
1 Tbsp Prepared horseradish
1 tsp Worcestershire sauce
To taste Kosher salt
1. Whisk cream until it holds medium hard peaks. Fold in remaining ingredients.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.