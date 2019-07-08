Owner and Chef Danielle Leoni from the Breadfruit & Rum Bar shares a recipe for a healthy treat.
INGREDIENTS
• 4 pounds of sweet potato peeled/grated
• 1/2 cup of ginger, minced/no skin
• 4 1/2 cups of coconut milk
• 1 tablespoon and 1 teaspoon of vanilla
• 1 cup of raisins
• 1 cup of cornmeal
• 1 cup of all-purpose flour
• 2 cups of raw sugar
• 2 teaspoons of nutmeg
• 2 teaspoons of salt
• 3 cups of coconut flake
INSTRUCTIONS
Puree sweet potato in a food processor.
In a large mixing bowl, combine sweet potato puree, ginger, coconut milk, vanilla and raisins.
In a separate bowl, mix cornmeal, flour, raw sugar, nutmeg and salt.
Combine wet and dry ingredients and mix thoroughly.
Coat bottom and sides of two 9-inch metal baking pans with olive oil. Pour mixture evenly into each baking pan.
Sprinkle 1 1/2 cups of coconut flakes evenly on top of each pudding. Wrap tightly with tin foil to seal.
Bake for 75 minutes at 350 degrees or until center is firm.
Take out of oven. Raise oven to 450 degrees and bake uncovered pudding for 2 to 3 minutes, until slightly toasted.
Let stand at room temperature to cool.
Cover with plastic wrap and refrigerate to store.
