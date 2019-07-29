Chef Danielle from the Breadfruit and Rum Bar shares a simple recipe for a corn puree.
INGREDIENTS
For corn stock
• 4-5 corn cobs
• 8 garlic cloves, whole
• 1 teaspoon of thyme
• 1 habanero
• 1 cup of green onion
• 2 tablespoons of ginger
• 2 teaspoons of salt
For corn puree
• 2 tablespoons of butter
• 1/4 cup of coconut oil
• Corn kernels (from corn cobs)
• 1 tablespoon of mustard seed
• 1 teaspoon of salt
• 1/4 cup of corn stock
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut corn kernels from cob. Reserve corn kernels.
In a medium pot, add corn cobs, garlic, thyme, habanero, green onion, ginger and salt. Cook on medium heat and let simmer for 30 minutes.
Stain solids from corn stock. Reserve corn stock and discard solids.
In large sauté pan on medium high heat, add butter and coconut oil.
Once butter is melted, add corn kernels, mustard seed and salt. Saute until corn kernels start to become light brown.
Add corn stock. Simmer on low 5 minutes.
Add to a blender; blend for 5 minutes or until smooth.
Pass corn puree thru a medium sieve.
Discard solids.
