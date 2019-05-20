Chef Perry Re from Queen Creek Olive Mill shares a recipe for baked chicken marinated in a sweet and spicy sauce.
INGREDIENTS
• 1/4 cup of Queen Creek Olive Mill Balanced Extra Virgin Olive Oil
• 1 to 2 teaspoons of Queen Creek Olive Mill 27 Habanero Olive Oil
• 1/2 cup of orange juice
• 3 tablespoons of lime juice
• 1 tablespoon of tequila
• 1 tablespoon of grated lime zest
• 2 clove garlic minced
• 1/2 teaspoon Kosher salt
• 8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs about 2 1/2 to 3 pounds
INSTRUCTIONS
In a bowl, stir together olive oil, habanero oil, orange juice, lime juice, tequila, lime zest, garlic and salt.
Place the chicken in the shallow dish and turn to coat. Cover, and refrigerate for 2 to 4 hours, turning frequently.
Heat oven to 425 degrees
Place the chicken in a single layer in a roasting pan and slide it into the oven.
Roast for 30 to 40 minutes, turning the chicken pieces over once or twice, until the skin is golden brown and crisp, and the internal temperature of the meat is 160 to 165 degrees.
Transfer to a serving dish and serve and enjoy!
