Owner and Chef Jennifer Russo of the Market Restaurant and Bar shares a sweet and easy to make dessert.
INGREDIENTS
• 2 ½ pounds of strawberries, trimmed and quartered (7 1/2 cups)
• 1/3 to 1/2 cup of granulated sugar, or to taste
• 1 cup of chilled heavy cream
• 1/4 cup sour cream
• 1 ½ to 2 tablespoons of confectioners’ sugar
• 1/2 teaspoon of vanilla
• 6 buttermilk biscuits
INSTRUCTIONS
Toss strawberries with granulated sugar in a large bowl and let stand 5 minutes.
Beat together heavy cream, sour cream, confectioners’ sugar (to taste), and vanilla in a bowl with an electric mixer at medium-high speed until it holds a soft shape (not stiff).
Split biscuits horizontally with a fork and arrange 2 halves, split sides up, on each of 6 plates. Top with strawberries and juices, then with whipped cream.
