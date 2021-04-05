Our very own Suzanne Bissett shares a simple recipe for stuffed mushrooms.

INGREDIENTS

• 1/2 a cup of chopped green onions

• 2 – 8-ounce packages of cream cheese, softened

• 20 fresh mushrooms, stems removed

• 1 pound of sliced bacon, cut in half

INSTRUCTIONS

Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.

In a medium bowl, mix the green onions and cream cheese.

Stuff mushroom caps with cheese mixture.

Wrap each mushroom with a half-slice of bacon, and secure with toothpicks.

Place on baking sheet.

Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until the bacon is cooked through.

