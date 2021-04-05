Our very own Suzanne Bissett shares a simple recipe for stuffed mushrooms.
INGREDIENTS
• 1/2 a cup of chopped green onions
• 2 – 8-ounce packages of cream cheese, softened
• 20 fresh mushrooms, stems removed
• 1 pound of sliced bacon, cut in half
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat the oven to 350 degrees.
In a medium bowl, mix the green onions and cream cheese.
Stuff mushroom caps with cheese mixture.
Wrap each mushroom with a half-slice of bacon, and secure with toothpicks.
Place on baking sheet.
Bake for 20 minutes in the preheated oven, until the bacon is cooked through.