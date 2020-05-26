Host of Your Life Arizona and at-home Chef Suzanne Bissett shares a tasty and easy recipe for buffalo chicken pasta.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound of cooked Rotisserie chicken, shredded
• 1 block of cream cheese
• 2 cups (or to taste) your favorite buffalo sauce (Chef's favorite Wing Time Buffalo Wing Sauce Mild)
• 1 box of macaroni pasta
• 2 tablespoons blue cheese (to taste and optional) or blue cheese salad dressing
• Chop green onions and celery for garnish
INSTRUCTIONS
Cook Pasta: Choose your favorite kind of pasta noodle and cook according to package directions.
Make Sauce: While pasta is cooking, in a large skillet, heat cream cheese, buffalo sauce (optional Frank’s Red-Hot Sauce), and blue cheese or blue cheese salad dressing (optional).
Simmer over medium heat, stirring constantly until cream cheese is melted and sauce is smooth.
Add chicken shredded favorite Rotisserie chicken.
Add the sauce to chicken and toss and garnish!