Our own Suzanne Bissett makes a delicious artichoke chicken dish from AllRecipes.com which is owned by the same company that owns Arizona's Family.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 – 15 ounce can of artichoke hearts, drained and chopped
• 3/4 cup of grated Parmesan cheese
• 3/4 cup of mayonnaise
• 1 pinch of garlic pepper
• 4 breast half, bone and skin removed (blank) skinless boneless chicken breast halves
INSTRUCTIONS
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
In a medium bowl, mix the artichoke hearts, Parmesan cheese, mayonnaise, and garlic pepper.
Place chicken in a greased baking dish and cover evenly with artichoke mixture.
Bake, uncovered, for 30 minutes in the preheated oven, or until chicken is no longer pink in the center and juices run clear.