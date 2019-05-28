Lucia Schnitzer chef and co-owner of Luci's Healthy Marketplace shares an easy and simple recipe for watermelon pizza.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 large watermelon
• Unsweetened coconut flakes
• Granola
• Greek yogurt
• Kiwi slices
• Strawberries halved
• Blueberries halved
• Raspberries halved
• Blackberries halved
• Pomegranate seeds
• Basil
INSTRUCTIONS
Cut the watermelon into 1-inch slices. You can leave them in discs or cut into pizza wedges.
Top with all your favorite fresh fruit toppings: kiwi, berries, pomegranate seeds, basil or your personal favorites.
Sprinkle the watermelon slices with shredded coconut and granola or even nuts.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.