Chef Matthew Taylor from Mora Italian shares a fresh and easy recipe for summer squash and zucchini.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 pound of Baby Zucchini
• 1 pound of Baby Yellow Squash
• 3 Tablespoons of Neonata Sauce (available at Italian grocers, aka Rose Marina)
• 4 Tablespoons of Peppered Feta Cheese
• 2 Tablespoons of Smoked Yogurt (yogurt + 2 drops of liquid smoke flavor)
• 6 Fresno chilies sliced thinly into rings
• 1 cup of Champagne Vinegar
• 1 cup of water
• ½ a cup of sugar
INSTRUCTIONS
For the pickled chilies
Bring the vinegar, water and sugar to a boil. Allow this mixture to cool and then cover the sliced Fresno chilies and allow to site for at least 24 hours.
For the squash
Combine all the squash and place on a baking tray. Coat the squash evenly with the olive oil and evenly distribute the fresh thyme amongst the squash.
Season evenly with salt, and roast in the oven at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 5 minutes or slightly tender.
Once cooked, immediately toss with the neonata sauce and set aside for plating (keep warm).
To Plate
Spoon the smoked yogurt on the center of a plate.
Arrange the roasted summer squash on top of the smoked yogurt and garnish with a sprinkle of the peppered feta cheese and few pieces of the pickled chilies.
Serve immediately and enjoy!
