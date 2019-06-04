Chef Phil the Grill from Trapp Haus shares a fabulous grilled watermelon salad for those hot summer nights.
INGREDIENTS
• 1/2 of a 5-pound seedless watermelon
• 1/4 cup of balsamic vinegar
• Extra-virgin olive oil
• Kosher salt (specialty salt is great here, if on hand)
• 2 cups of fresh baby arugula washed and dried
• 1 cup of goat cheese, crumbled, preferably a French Chevre
• Fresh finely cracked black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Stand the watermelon half cut side down on a cutting board and slice away the rind, leaving a solid block of melon. Turn the block on its side and cut it into 8 squares, roughly 3 by 3 inches and 1-inch thick.
Pour the vinegar into a small saucepan and bring to a simmer over medium-high heat. Cook until reduced to a thick syrup consistency. Set aside.
Heat a nonstick grill pan over medium-high heat. Drizzle just enough olive oil over watermelon slices to thinly coat and place on hot grill pan. Grill each side about 2 minutes until grill marks appear; transfer to a plate and season with salt.
To assemble the salad, put about 1/4 cup of baby arugula on a serving plate, followed by a grilled slice of watermelon in the center, and top with a tablespoon of crumbled cheese and another 1/4 cup arugula. Add another watermelon slice and another tablespoon of cheese. Repeat with remaining ingredients.
Finish each salad with a very light drizzle of olive oil and balsamic syrup. Dust with black pepper and serve immediately.
