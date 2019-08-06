Chef Perry from Queen Creek Olive Mill shares a simple summer fruit salad for all to enjoy.
INGREDIENTS
for dressing
• 1/2 cups of Queen Creek Olive Mill Strawberry Balsamic Reduction
• 2 tablespoons of Queen Creek Olive Mill Fresh Crush Basil Olive Oil
• 1/2 cup of freshly squeezed orange juice
for salad
• 1 pound of strawberries hulled and quartered
• 6 ounces of blueberries
• 6 ounces of raspberries
• 3 kiwis peeled and sliced
• 1 orange peeled, and wedges cut in half
• 2 apples peeled and chopped
• 1 mango peeled and chopped
• 2 cups of grapes
• 5-6 mint leaves chopped
INSTRUCTIONS
In a small bowl whisk together the Strawberry Balsamic Reduction, Basil Oil and orange juice.
Add fruit to a large bowl and pour the dressing over the top, tossing gently to combine. Chill until ready to serve.
