Chef Rich Hinojosa from CRUjiente Tacos shares a recipe for some summer shrimp tacos.
INGREDIENTS
for shrimp
• 1lb 16-20 count shrimp, peeled off shell
• 1 teaspoon chimayo chili powder
• 1 teaspoon cayenne pepper
• 1/2 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/2 teaspoon onion powder
• 1 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/2 teaspoon black pepper
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
for avocado puree
• 3 avocados, ripe
• 2 ounces of fresh lime juice
• 1-4 ounces of cold water
• Teaspoon of kosher salt
for pickled vegetables
• 2 cups hot water
• 1 cup rice wine vinegar
• 1 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
• 1/2 cup sugar
• 3 jalapenos, seeded and sliced into half circles
• 3 fresno chilies, seeded and cut into half circles
• 1/2 red onion, sliced into short strips
• Sprigs of cilantro for garnish
• corn or flour tortillas
INSTRUCTIONS
To pickle vegetables (do the night before):
Whisk together the VERY hot water, salt and sugar until they dissolve.
Add in the vinegar.
Put into an ice bath to cool.
Place the jalapenos, fresnos and onions in their own individual jars or sealable containers.
When the pickling liquid is cool, cover each vegetable with pickling liquid, close lid and let sit overnight.
To make the avocado puree:
Cut the avocado in half, remove the pit and discard.
Cut into cubes and remove from the skin, scoop into a blender.
Add the lime juice, a pinch of salt and about 1 ounce of water.
Blend on low, working your way up to high.
Stop and scrap the sides of the blender to make sure all of the avocado is blending evenly.
Taste, re-season, and add more water if necessary-the consistency should be like pudding.
Cover the puree with plastic and hold cold in your refrigerator.
To make the shrimp:
Peel and devein the shrimp.
In a bowl whisk together all of the spices, generously sprinkle over the shrimp.
If you have a vacuum machine and immersion circulator, place the shrimp in a bag with the unsalted butter and seal them in a flat layer, not overlapping.
Circulate the shrimp at 130 degrees for 25 minutes, remove from circulator and chill in an ice bath until cold.
To serve, sear the shrimp in a hot sauté with a bit of oil until brown on all sides.
If you do not have a vacuum machine and circulator, then skip that step.
Place the seasoned shrimp into a hot sauté pan with oil and cook on all sides until the shrimp is just firm.
Serve the shrimp warm along with warm tortillas, along with the chilled avocado puree, sprigs of cilantro and all of your pickled vegetables.
Enjoy.