Pastry Chef Lance from Four Seasons Resort Scottsdale at Troon North shares a recipe for a yummy banana pudding.
INGREDIENTS
For custard
• 1 cup of milk
• 1 cup of cream
• 1 1/2 ounces of sugar
• 1 vanilla bean
• 3 egg yolks
• 1 egg
• 1 ounce of cornstarch
• 1 ounce of butter
• 16 ounces of cream whipped
For banana jam
• 1 banana
• 4 1/2 ounces of sugar
• 1/2 of a lemon juice
• 1 teaspoon of pectin
For roasted Nilla crumble
• 8 ounces of Nilla Waffers
• 1 ounce of sugar
• 1 ounce of brown sugar
• 2 teaspoons of salt
• 3 ounces of butter
INSTRUCTIONS
For custard
Bring milk, cream, first sugar, and vanilla beans to a boil.
Mix together eggs, yolks, cornstarch, and sugar until combined.
Add some of the hot liquid into the eggs, then add the eggs back to the liquid.
Bring to a boil, stirring constantly.
Add the butter and cool for 1 hour. Gently fold in the whipped cream.
For banana jam
Slice banana in half.
Smash the first half of the banana in a pot with 4 ounces of sugar and lemon juice.
Mix pectin with a 1/2 ounce of sugar. Bring bananas to a simmer, then add the pectin sugar mix.
Cook for 2 minutes, then remove from heat. Let cool slightly and then add the sliced bananas
For roasted Nilla crumble
Rough chop the Nilla wafers.
Toss with butter, sugar and salt.
Toast in a 325 degree convection oven until golden and crisp. This will take about 20 minutes.
Cool.
TO ASSEMBLE
Layer starting with the Nilla Crumble, top with Banana Jam, next pipe in the custard.
Finish with whipped cream, salted caramel sauce, and extra Nilla crumbles.
