Sous-Chef John from the Castle Hot Springs the Harvest restaurant shares a recipe for a delicious stuffed summer squash.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 Large squash, sliced lengthwise, seeds removed
• 1 tablespoon of olive oil
• 1/2 cup of white onion, diced
• 1/2 cup of bell pepper, diced
• 1 tablespoon of Mexican Tarragon, minced
• 1 teaspoon of thyme
• 1 teaspoon of chili flakes
• 1 pound of sausage (southwest turkey)
• 1 cup of white cheddar, shredded
• 2 cups of fresh bread crumbs
For fresh bread crumbs
• 1 Bread loaf, slightly stale, rough chunks
• 1 tablespoon of parsley, chopped
• 1 tablespoon of lemon zest
• 1 clove of garlic, minced
• 1/2 tablespoon of sea salt
• 1/2 tablespoon of black pepper
• 1/4 cup of olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
Pre-heat oven to 350 degrees.
In a large sauté pan, add a tablespoon of oil and begin to cook onions and bell peppers over medium heat.
Once onions are translucent, add herbs, chili flake, and turkey sausage. Cook for about 7 minutes, breaking up the clumps.
Turn heat off and drain excess fat. Fold in shredded cheddar, season to taste, and set filling aside.
On a baking sheet, arrange the two squash halves with the hollow core facing up. Generously spoon the mixture filling the squash, mounding slightly in the center.
Sprinkle fresh bread crumbs on top and place in oven to roast until cheese is melted and bread crumbs are golden brown (approx. 30 minutes).
Remove squash from oven and allow 5 minutes to cool. Slice and serve alongside fresh farm greens.
For fresh bread crumbs
Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
In food processor pulse bread until fine.
Transfer bread crumbs to mixing bowl and fold in parsley, lemon zest, garlic, salt, pepper, and oil. Set aside until baking.
If baking: Spread evenly on baking sheet and toast until golden brown, approx. 10 minutes.
