Chef Maggie Norris from Whisked Away Cooking School shares a recipe for a tasty steak salad with poppy seed vinaigrette.
INGREDIENTS
• 6 cups salad greens (arugula, spinach, romaine)
• 1 pound steak, cooked and thinly sliced
• 1 cup sliced strawberries
• 1/2 cup thinly sliced red onion
• 1/2 goat cheese, crumbled
• 1 cup sugared pecans (see recipe below)
• Poppy Seed vinaigrette
for sugared pecans
• 2 tablespoons unsalted butter
• 6 ounces pecan halves
• 1 egg white
• 2 tablespoons sugar
• 1/4 teaspoon kosher salt
for vinaigrette
• 1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
• 3 tablespoons apple cider vinegar
• 1 teaspoon poppy seeds
• 2 teaspoons honey
• 1/3 cup olive oil
• Kosher salt to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
for steak salad
Add all ingredients except the vinaigrette into a large bowl.
Add just enough vinaigrette to lightly coat the leaves of the salad.
Toss together and serve.
for sugared pecans
Preheat oven to 375 degrees.
Line a sheet tray with foil. Place the butter on the sheet tray and place in oven to melt.
In a small bowl, beat the egg white to medium peaks with a handheld electric mixer.
While the mixer is on, slowly add the sugar and salt.
Beat to stiff peaks.
The egg whites should be glossy.
Fold the pecans into the egg white/sugar mixture.
Transfer the pecans to the sheet tray with the melted butter.
Stir to combine and return the sheet tray to the oven.
Bake for about 10 minutes, stir and return to the oven for another 10-15 minutes or until the pecans are golden brown.
for vinaigrette
Add the mustard, vinegar, poppy seeds, honey and olive oil to a small bowl.
Whisk to combine.
Taste for seasoning and add more salt as needed.