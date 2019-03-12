Strawberry Gazpacho
Ingredients:
Strawberries, quartered 4 cups
Tomatoes, chopped 1 1/2cups
Cucumbers, peeled and chopped 1 1/2cups
Fennel, small bulb 1/2 each
Jalapeno 1/2 each(optional)
Mint 8 leaves
Garlic cloves, peeled 2
Salt to taste
Pepper to taste
Goat cheese
Reduced balsamic
Directions: Blend until smooth. Add salt and pepper to taste. Garnish w/ goat cheese and reduced balsamic.
Peach Tres Leches Cake
Ingredients:
Egg 5
Sugar 1 c
Water 1/4 c
Cake flour 1 c
Baking powder 1 t
Salt 1/4 t
Milk:
Peach schnapps 1/2 c
Sweet and condensed milk 12 oz
Evaporated milk 12 oz
Heavy cream 1.5 c
Directions: Whip egg and sugar to ribbon stage. Sift dry to egg mix. Pour into greased hotel pan. Bake at 400° high fan until done. Remove and poke holes throughout cake, Mix milks and schnapps, pour over cake and allow to cool overnight.
Rosé Lavender Sangria Spritzer
Ingredients:
Rosé Wine (we recommend Dos Cabezas Pink) One bottle
Sparkling Wine One bottle
Dried or fresh lavender 3 tablespoons
Seasonal Fruit (We like strawberries, apples, peaches, berries, etc. 3 cups each (minimum)
Peach Schnapps ½ cup
Directions: Cut up all fruit into bite sized pieces. Use a mortar & pestle to ground up the lavender. Pour Rosé Wine, and peach schnapps into a drink container and add fruit and lavender. You can let this soak for up to two days in advance. When ready to serve, fill glass with ice and then sangria mix half way. Top with Sparkling wine and an edible flower.
