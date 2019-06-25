Chef Matt from Mora Italian restaurant shares a recipe for a lovely dinner dish full of flavor.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 6-ounce portion of campanelle pasta
• 1/4 cup of extra virgin olive oil
• 1 teaspoon of crushed red pepper
• 4 cloves of garlic shaved very thin
• 2 pieces of scallions sliced thin on bias
For basil breadcrumbs
• 2 quarts of panko breadcrumbs
• 1/2 bunch of basil leaves, discard stems
• 1/2 bunch of parsley leaves, discard stems
• 1/2 cup of extra virgin olive oil
INSTRUCTIONS
In a food processor, grind the breadcrumbs to a finer product.
Add basil and parsley. Blend until they almost disappear.
Add the oil and continue to blend until the herbs are no longer visible. Set aside.
In boiling salted water, begin cooking the pasta. Simultaneously, heat up extra virgin olive oil on medium high heat in large sauté pan.
Add the crushed red pepper, scallion and shaved garlic and slowly sauté.
Just when the edges of the garlic become very lightly browned, remove pan from heat and add a large ladle (approx. 4 oz) of the pasta cooking water to the sauté pan. Put it back on heat but do not increase flame.
When the pasta is three quarters of the way cooked, remove it from the boiling water. Remove pasta and reserve liquid.
Over medium high heat, cook the pasta using the reserved liquid.
Add more clam/mussel’s liquid to achieve creaminess.
Just before pasta is cooked, add the crab meat. Finish cooking pasta with all the seafood until al dente.
Plate and sprinkle basil breadcrumbs. Serve immediately.
