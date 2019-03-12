Spring Salad with Goat Cheese and White Balsamic Vinaigrette
Salad
4 cups spring mix lettuce
1/4 medium red onion, chopped
2 ribs celery, thinly sliced
1-pint cherry tomatoes, quartered
3-4 small lunchbox peppers seeds removed and sliced
1 medium carrot thinly sliced
1/4 cup slivered almonds, toasted
1/2 cup crumbled goat cheese
Vinaigrette
3/4 cup extra-virgin olive oil
1/4 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill White Balsamic Vinegar
1 teaspoon Dijon mustard
2 cloves garlic, pressed or minced
2 tablespoons real mayonnaise
1/2 teaspoon salt
Fresh ground pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
In a large serving bowl, combine the lettuce, onion, celery, cherry tomatoes, peppers, carrot and cheese. Toss the ingredients together and set aside.
To prepare the dressing, combine all the ingredients in a liquid measuring cup. Whisk until blended. Taste, and add more salt if needed.
This is plenty of dressing so drizzle enough dressing in to lightly coat the salad and toss to combine. Store the dressing in the refrigerator (if the olive oil solidifies a bit in the refrigerator, don’t worry, that’s normal—just let it warm up for about 5 minutes at room temperature) and use for your next salad.
Irish/Italian Soda Bread with Rosemary & Parmesan
Ingredients
4 cups all-purpose flour, plus extra for kneading
1 tablespoon sugar
1 teaspoon baking soda
1 1/2 teaspoons kosher salt
4 tablespoons (1/2 stick) cold unsalted butter, cut into 1/4-inch dice
2 cups cold buttermilk
1 extra-large egg, lightly beaten
1 teaspoon grated lemon zest
1/4 cup chopped fresh Rosemary
3/4 cup shredded Parmesan cheese
Queen Creek Olive Mill Extra Virgin Olive Oil for drizzling
Directions
Preheat the oven to 375 degrees F. Line a sheet pan with parchment paper.
Combine the flour, sugar, baking soda, and salt in the bowl of an electric mixer fitted with the paddle attachment.
Add the butter and mix on low speed until the butter is mixed into the flour.
With a fork, lightly beat the buttermilk, egg, rosemary and lemon zest together in a measuring cup.
With the mixer on low speed, slowly add the buttermilk mixture to the flour mixture.
Add the rosemary and Parmesan into the dough. It will be very wet.
Dump the dough onto a well-floured board and knead it a few times into a round loaf. Place the loaf on the prepared sheet pan and lightly cut an X into the top of the bread with a serrated knife.
Drizzle with the Extra Virgin Olive Oil
Bake for 45 to 55 minutes, or until a cake tester comes out clean.
Cool on a baking rack. Serve warm or at room temperature.
Creamy Vegan Potato Chard Soup
Ingredients
1 tablespoon olive oil
1/3 cup onion diced
1 clove garlic minced or pressed
2 medium russet potato peeled and cut into small chunks (about 2 cups)
4 cups vegetable stock
2 cups packed swiss chard (ribs re moved)
1 tablespoon lemon juice
1/4 teaspoon Cayenne
1/2 teaspoon salt more to taste
Directions
In large sauce pot, heat the olive oil over medium heat.
Sauté the onions until softened, about 3 mins.
Add in garlic and cook for 30 seconds.
Add the stock, potatoes and swiss chard
Bring to a simmer.
Continue to simmer, you may need to lower the heat, until potatoes are falling apart and fork tender about 10 - 15 minutes.
Remove from heat and stir in lemon juice, cayenne pepper, and salt.
Use a stick blender and blend until ultra-smooth.
