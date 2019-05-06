Chef Maggie Norris Whisked Away Cooking School shares a recipe for a spinach and bacon Spring Greens Quiche.
INGREDIENTS
• Pastry for single-crust pie (9 inches)
• 6 center-cut bacon strips chopped
• 5 cups of julienned Swiss chard
• 5 cups of fresh baby spinach
• 3 green onions thinly sliced
• 1 egg white, beaten
• ½ cup of shredded Jarlsberg cheese
• 3 eggs
• 1 egg yolk
• 1 cup of heavy whipping cream
• ¾ cup of 2% milk
• ¼ tsp of salt
• ¼ tsp of dried basil
• 1/8 tsp of ground nutmeg
• A dash of pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Pastry: Combine 1 ¼ cups of all- purpose flour and ¼ teaspoon of salt: cut in ½ a cup of cold butter until crumbly. Gradually add 3 to 5 tablespoons of ice water, tossing with a fork until dough holds together when pressed. Wrap in plastic wrap and refrigerate for 1 hour.
Preheat oven to 375 degrees. On a lightly floured surface, roll dough to a 1/8-inch thick circle; transfer to a 9-inch pie plate.
Trim the pastry to ½ inch beyond the rim of the pie plate, making a flute edge. You can create a flute edge by pushing your thumb from one hand in between the thumb and index finger of the opposite.
Line the unpicked pastry with double thickness of foil. Fill with pie weights, dried beans or uncooked rice.
Bake 13 minutes. Remove foil and weights; bake for 3 more minutes. Remove and cool on wire rack.
In a large skillet, cook bacon over medium heat until crisp, stirring occasionally. Remove and drain on paper towel. Discard drippings, reserving 1 tablespoon.
Cook and stir in greens, spinach and green onions in drippings until wilted and liquid is evaporated.
Brush prepared crust with egg white; layer with wilted greens, cheese and cooked bacon.
In a large bowl whisk remaining ingredient; pour over the top.
Bake for 35 – 40 minutes longer or until a knife inserted near the center comes out clean. Let stand for 10 minutes before cutting.
Let pie weights cool before storing, beans and rice may be reused for pie weights, but not for cooking.
Enjoy!
