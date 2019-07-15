Chef Charles from Mountain Shadow Resorts Hearth 61 shares a recipe for a spicy cool side dish for a great meal.
INGREDIENTS
• 1 hothouse cucumber peeled
• 1 jalapeno, seeds removed
• 1/2 of a honeydew melon, peeled, seeds removed, cut in chunks
• 8 mint leaves
• 1 lime, juice
• 1 tablespoon of honey
• 2 tablespoons of rice vinegar
• 1 recipe for Shrimp Relish (recipe follows)
for shrimp relish
• 1 hothouse cucumber, peeled, seeded, and diced ¼’’ cubes
• As needed Kosher salt
• 1/4 of red onion, small dice (2oz, about 1/4 cup)
• 1/2 of a yellow bell pepper, seeded, small dice
• 1/2 of a red bell pepper, seeded, small dice
• 5 large shrimps, steamed and cleaned, cut in bite size pieces
• 2 tablespoons of cilantro roughly chopped (save a few leaves for garnish)
• 1 Lime, zest
• 1/4 cup of lime, juice of (about 2 good limes, or 4 dry ones)
• 2 tablespoons of olive oil
• To taste freshly ground black pepper
INSTRUCTIONS
Combine the cucumber, chile, melon, mint, lime, honey and vinegar in a blender, puree on high speed until liquefied. Place soup in the refrigerator and chill.
At time of service, check seasoning of the relish; it may need a bit more lime, salt or pepper.
Place 1/2 cup of the relish in the bottom of a chilled soup bowl.
The cucumber gazpacho has probably separated a bit so whisk it for a moment or two.
Pour a cup of cucumber gazpacho around the relish and garnish with a few cilantro leaves.
Repeat with the remaining soup.
for shrimp relish
Combine the cucumber and about ½ tsp salt in a mixing bowl. Allow to sit for 5 minutes, squeeze gently to “bruise” and let rest another 5 minutes.
Squeeze all the water out of the cucumber and return cucumber to the mixing bowl.
Add the remaining ingredients and mix well; adjust seasoning. Chill well before serving.
