Registered Dietitian Jamie Miller with The Village Health Clubs shares a fun recipe for party dips.
INGREDIENTS
fiesta dip mix
• 1 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley
• 1 1/2 teaspoon dried minced onion
• 3/4 teaspoon dried chives
• 1 1/2 teaspoon chili powder
• 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin
• 1/4 teaspoon salt
• Additional- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt
ranch dip mix
• 2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes
• 1 1/2 teaspoon thyme
• 1 teaspoon dried onion flakes
• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder
• 1/8 teaspoon salt
• 1/8 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper
• Additional- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt + 2 tsp lemon juice
INSTRUCTIONS
Mix spices and place in ornament using a funnel.
Before closing ornament wrap a small piece of foil at the opening and then put the ornament top back on.
The metal wires will puncture through the foil, but should not leave a big hole to where the spices will come through.
Shake each ornament a little to see if your foil has a hole... if the contents remain then you are good- if not then repeat the foil process.
Place a card with each ornament with the directions on how to make each dip.