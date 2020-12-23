Registered Dietitian Jamie Miller with The Village Health Clubs shares a fun recipe for party dips.

INGREDIENTS

fiesta dip mix

• 1 1/2 teaspoon dried parsley

• 1 1/2 teaspoon dried minced onion

• 3/4 teaspoon dried chives

• 1 1/2 teaspoon chili powder

• 3/4 teaspoon ground cumin

• 1/4 teaspoon salt

• Additional- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt

ranch dip mix

• 2 teaspoons dried parsley flakes

• 1 1/2 teaspoon thyme

• 1 teaspoon dried onion flakes

• 1/4 teaspoon garlic powder

• 1/8 teaspoon salt

• 1/8 teaspoon coarsely ground black pepper

• Additional- 1 cup nonfat plain Greek yogurt + 2 tsp lemon juice

INSTRUCTIONS

Mix spices and place in ornament using a funnel.

Before closing ornament wrap a small piece of foil at the opening and then put the ornament top back on.

The metal wires will puncture through the foil, but should not leave a big hole to where the spices will come through.

Shake each ornament a little to see if your foil has a hole... if the contents remain then you are good- if not then repeat the foil process.

Place a card with each ornament with the directions on how to make each dip.

