Owner and Chef Perry Rea of Queen Creek Olive Mill shares an easy and tasty spaghetti dish that will have everyone enjoying it.
INGREDIENTS
• 1-pound spaghetti
• 1/2 cup Queen Creek Olive Mill Balanced extra virgin olive oil
• 4 to 6 cloves garlic, chopped
• 1/2 teaspoon red chili flakes
• Feta cheese
• Cherry tomatoes halved lengthwise
• Toasted pine nuts
• Italian parsley, chopped
• Sea salt to taste
INSTRUCTIONS
Cook spaghetti in a large pot of salted boiling water until al dente.
Reserve one cup cooking water then drain.
A few minutes before the spaghetti is al dente.
Add olive oil, garlic, and red chili flakes to a saute pan that is large enough to accommodate the pasta once it has cooked.
Cook over medium heat until the garlic starts to turn golden (careful not to burn).
Transfer pasta to the saute pan, add feta, cherry tomatoes, and toasted pine nuts and toss.
Salt to taste.
If the pasta is dry, add some of the reserved cooking water.
Serve with chopped parsley.