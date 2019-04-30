Barb Fenzi, owner of Les Gourmettes Cooking School, shares a fresh Southwestern Shrimp Salad that is a whole meal in one.
INGREDIENTS
For the dressing
• 1 Poblano chile; roasted, peeled and seeded
• 1/4 cup of mayonnaise
• 1/4 cup of buttermilk
• 1 tablespoon chopped green onion
• 1 clove of garlic, finely chopped
• 2 teaspoon fresh lime juice
• Salt and freshly ground pepper to taste
For the Salad
• 1/4 cup of pickling liquid from a jar pickled jalapeños
• 2 cloves garlic, finely chopped
• 1/4 cup of olive oil
• 2 pounds uncooked shrimp (about 26-30), peeled and deveined
• 1 red onion, peeled and cut crosswise in ¼ inch slices
• Salt and pepper to taste
• 1 avocado, peeled, pitted and diced
• 2 cups of roasted corn
• 2 cups of black beans
• 2 cups cherry or grape tomatoes, cut in half if large
• 1 red bell pepper, seeded and diced
• 8-10 cups washed and torn Romaine lettuce leaves
• 2 tablespoons chopped pickled jalapeños (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS
Dressing; Put all the dressing ingredients in a blender and puree. Refrigerate covered, until ready to use.
In a small bowl, whisk together the pickling liquid, garlic and olive oil. Put the shrimp in a shallow glass dish and pour all but 2 tablespoons of the marinade over the shrimp; toss well. Cover and refrigerate the shrimp at least 30 minutes.
Brush the remaining marinade on the onion slices; keep covered at room temperature until ready to grill.
Preheat a barbeque grill or grill pan to medium high heat. Salt and pepper the onion slices and put them on the hot grill; cook until lightly browned, about 4 minutes per side, and put aside.
Grill the shrimp until just cooked through, about 1 minute per side, and put aside.
Chop the grilled onions into dice and put into a large bowl along with avocados, cherry tomatoes, corn, beans, red pepper and lettuce in a large bowl and toss with just enough dressing to lightly coat the lettuce leaves.
Divide among six dinner plates. Top each plate with lettuce and dressing, arrange the grilled shrimp on top of salad and serve. Pass additional salad dressing and chopped pickled jalapenos and enjoy.
