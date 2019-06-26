YLAZ - Recipe Graphic - Baking 2

Chef Christopher of Wrigley Mansion shares recipes for 3 different flavors for  yummy souffles.

INGREDIENTS

For souffle pastry cream

• 2 egg yolks

• 1 egg

• 5 tablespoons of sugar

• 1 1/3 cups of cream

• 3 1/2 tablespoons of flour

• Vanilla extract

For Grand Marnier souffle

• 1 ounce of Grand Marnier

• 1 tablespoon of pastry cream

• 1 egg yolk

• 2 egg whites, whipped with 1 ounce of sugar until stiff

For chocolate souffle

• 1 ounce of chocolate

• 1 tablespoon of pastry cream

• 1 egg yolk

• 2 egg whites, whipped with 1 ounce of sugar until stiff

For raspberry souffle

• 6 raspberries

• 1 tablespoons of pastry cream

• 1 egg yolk

• 2 egg whites whipped with 1 ounce of sugar until stiff

INSTRUCTIONS

For pastry cream

While bringing cream to a boil, add eggs and sugar to flour and mix well.

Add 3 ounces of cream to egg mixture and mix well.

For Grand Marnier souffle

Mix together Grand Marnier, pastry cream and egg yolk.

Fold pastry cream mixture with beaten whites and pour in buttered, sugared mold.

Cook at 350 degrees for 12 minutes

For chocolate souffle

Mix together chocolate, pastry cream, and egg yolk.

Fold pastry cream mixture with beaten whites and pour in buttered, sugared mold.

Cook at 350 degrees for 12 minutes.

For raspberry souffle

Mix together raspberries, pastry cream, and egg yolk.

Fold pastry cream mixture with beaten whites and pour in buttered, sugared mold

Cook at 350 degrees for 12 minutes.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.