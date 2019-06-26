Chef Christopher of Wrigley Mansion shares recipes for 3 different flavors for yummy souffles.
INGREDIENTS
For souffle pastry cream
• 2 egg yolks
• 1 egg
• 5 tablespoons of sugar
• 1 1/3 cups of cream
• 3 1/2 tablespoons of flour
• Vanilla extract
For Grand Marnier souffle
• 1 ounce of Grand Marnier
• 1 tablespoon of pastry cream
• 1 egg yolk
• 2 egg whites, whipped with 1 ounce of sugar until stiff
For chocolate souffle
• 1 ounce of chocolate
• 1 tablespoon of pastry cream
• 1 egg yolk
• 2 egg whites, whipped with 1 ounce of sugar until stiff
For raspberry souffle
• 6 raspberries
• 1 tablespoons of pastry cream
• 1 egg yolk
• 2 egg whites whipped with 1 ounce of sugar until stiff
INSTRUCTIONS
For pastry cream
While bringing cream to a boil, add eggs and sugar to flour and mix well.
Add 3 ounces of cream to egg mixture and mix well.
For Grand Marnier souffle
Mix together Grand Marnier, pastry cream and egg yolk.
Fold pastry cream mixture with beaten whites and pour in buttered, sugared mold.
Cook at 350 degrees for 12 minutes
For chocolate souffle
Mix together chocolate, pastry cream, and egg yolk.
Fold pastry cream mixture with beaten whites and pour in buttered, sugared mold.
Cook at 350 degrees for 12 minutes.
For raspberry souffle
Mix together raspberries, pastry cream, and egg yolk.
Fold pastry cream mixture with beaten whites and pour in buttered, sugared mold
Cook at 350 degrees for 12 minutes.
